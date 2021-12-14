GFG Resources (CVE:GFG) Shares Up 3.6%

Shares of GFG Resources Inc (CVE:GFG) shot up 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 19,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 131,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.30 million and a P/E ratio of -36.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.15.

In related news, Senior Officer Brian Neville Skanderbeg sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.15, for a total value of C$101,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,454,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$645,965.87.

GFG Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops gold properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds interests in the Pen gold project covering an area of approximately 475 square kilometers located to the southwest of Timmins, Ontario; and the Dore gold project, which covers an area of approximately 212 square kilometers located in Ontario.

