Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.43.

A number of brokerages have commented on GBT. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

Global Blood Therapeutics stock traded down $4.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.90. 11,927,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,163,135. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.59. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $24.61 and a 12 month high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 5.91.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $52.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.69 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 154.11% and a negative return on equity of 79.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.97) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.58 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBT. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 258.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 3,402.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the period.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.