Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Declares $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.205 per share on Monday, January 10th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd.

Global Medical REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 227.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Global Medical REIT to earn $1.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.4%.

Shares of NYSE GMRE traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.25. 13,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,896. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.13. Global Medical REIT has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.82.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 2.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Global Medical REIT will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Medical REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,275,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,753,000 after acquiring an additional 23,138 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 44.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 55,130 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 19.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 11,741 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 3.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

