Gnosis Trading Down 11.5% Over Last 7 Days (GNO)

Gnosis (CURRENCY:GNO) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 14th. Gnosis has a market capitalization of $575.42 million and approximately $10.78 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gnosis coin can currently be bought for $382.44 or 0.00820778 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Gnosis has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00037833 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $93.22 or 0.00200055 BTC.

About Gnosis

Gnosis is a coin. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,587 coins. The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gnosis’ official message board is medium.com/gnosis-pm . Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform. “

Buying and Selling Gnosis

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gnosis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gnosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

