Goldrich Mining (OTCMKTS:GRMC) Short Interest Down 75.0% in November

Goldrich Mining (OTCMKTS:GRMC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the November 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 256,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:GRMC traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.09. 7,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,220. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05. Goldrich Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10.
Goldrich Mining Company Profile
