GoNetwork Trading 17.4% Lower This Week (GOT)

GoNetwork (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. In the last seven days, GoNetwork has traded down 17.4% against the US dollar. One GoNetwork coin can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. GoNetwork has a total market cap of $142,446.04 and approximately $35,199.00 worth of GoNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,836.56 or 0.99128296 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00045312 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005180 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004826 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00032984 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003760 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $382.63 or 0.00792907 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoNetwork Coin Profile

GoNetwork (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GoNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,994,620 coins. GoNetwork’s official Twitter account is @gonetwork_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoNetwork is gonetwork.co/index.html

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

GoNetwork Coin Trading

