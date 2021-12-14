Governor DAO (GDAO) Achieves Market Cap of $3.25 Million

Governor DAO (CURRENCY:GDAO) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 14th. One Governor DAO coin can currently be purchased for about $1.12 or 0.00002324 BTC on major exchanges. Governor DAO has a market capitalization of $3.25 million and $31,421.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Governor DAO has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00054615 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,831.03 or 0.07937408 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.91 or 0.00076464 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,308.45 or 1.00088974 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00052544 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,899,045 coins. Governor DAO’s official website is governordao.org . Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governor DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Governor DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Governor DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

