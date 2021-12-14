Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRNNF)’s share price fell 1.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.80 and last traded at $22.80. 855 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.10.

Separately, Societe Generale lowered shares of Grand City Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.74 and its 200-day moving average is $27.48.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

