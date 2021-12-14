GREE (OTCMKTS:GREZF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $7.92

GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.92 and last traded at $7.92, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GREE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.61.

GREE, Inc engages in the operation and development of Internet media services. The company markets with the name GREE, a smart device centered on smartphone with social network system (SNS) functions, social games and other entertainment elements. Its services include games, live entertainment, media, advertising, and investment businesses.

