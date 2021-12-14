Guardian Capital Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GCAAF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Guardian Capital Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GCAAF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the November 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Separately, Scotiabank raised their target price on Guardian Capital Group from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

GCAAF remained flat at $$29.29 during trading on Tuesday. Guardian Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.69 and a fifty-two week high of $29.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.49.

Guardian Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Management, Financial Advisory, and Corporate Activities and Investments. The Investment Management segment includes the earning of management fees relating to investment management services provided to clients.

