GuccioneCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $78,517.14 (GCC)

GuccioneCoin (CURRENCY:GCC) traded 38.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. In the last week, GuccioneCoin has traded 27.9% higher against the dollar. GuccioneCoin has a total market capitalization of $78,517.14 and $6.00 worth of GuccioneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GuccioneCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $151.28 or 0.00311391 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007144 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000489 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000079 BTC.

GuccioneCoin Coin Profile

GuccioneCoin (CRYPTO:GCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 25th, 2015. GuccioneCoin’s total supply is 23,775,537 coins and its circulating supply is 20,285,537 coins. GuccioneCoin’s official Twitter account is @GuccioneCoinGCC . The official website for GuccioneCoin is guccionecoin.wordpress.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GuccioneCoin is an experimental Proof of Work cryptocurrency beta project which will be used for rewards. GCC is meant to be accepted for goods and services including paid content in the form of Micro-Purchases on the new Guccione eZine Platform. “

GuccioneCoin Coin Trading

