Hacken Token (HAI) Price Hits $0.0973 on Major Exchanges

Hacken Token (CURRENCY:HAI) traded down 20.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 14th. Over the last week, Hacken Token has traded 30.6% lower against the US dollar. One Hacken Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0973 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Hacken Token has a total market capitalization of $44.14 million and $99,655.00 worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Hacken Token

Hacken Token’s launch date was April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 453,798,123 coins. Hacken Token’s official website is hacken.ai . Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub . The official message board for Hacken Token is medium.com/@hackenclub

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

Buying and Selling Hacken Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hacken Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hacken Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hacken Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

