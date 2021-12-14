HaloDAO Price Tops $0.0753 on Exchanges (RNBW)

HaloDAO (CURRENCY:RNBW) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 14th. One HaloDAO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0753 or 0.00000155 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HaloDAO has a total market capitalization of $421,652.89 and $45,117.00 worth of HaloDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HaloDAO has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00053997 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,837.80 or 0.07926532 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,328.05 or 0.99816000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.67 or 0.00075736 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00052498 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002621 BTC.

HaloDAO Coin Profile

HaloDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,602,877 coins. HaloDAO’s official Twitter account is @halodaofinance

HaloDAO Coin Trading

