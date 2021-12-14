Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HBRIY shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank raised Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Harbour Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of HBRIY stock remained flat at $$5.30 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.10. Harbour Energy has a one year low of $4.19 and a one year high of $10.50.

Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration and production of upstream oil and gas. It focuses its operations in Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Norway. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

