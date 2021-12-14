Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Holdings Lowered by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,329,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,978 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.43% of Healthpeak Properties worth $77,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEAK. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Shares of PEAK opened at $34.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.72. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.15 and a 52 week high of $37.69. The company has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 1.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.35%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEAK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.91.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

Read More: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.