Hedeker Wealth LLC Cuts Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Hedeker Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,456 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,949 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TGT. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 458.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $234.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,394,482. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $166.82 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $112.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $248.39 and its 200-day moving average is $246.49.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.41.

In related news, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total value of $788,885.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total value of $7,341,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,359 shares of company stock valued at $9,177,700. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

