Hedeker Wealth LLC Decreases Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Hedeker Wealth LLC lowered its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,403 shares during the quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 127.3% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 38,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 21,317 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.9% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 13,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $1,034,464.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,170 shares of company stock worth $3,578,996. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.29.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $57.62. The stock had a trading volume of 287,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,721,728. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $48.11 and a fifty-two week high of $57.93. The stock has a market cap of $248.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.68.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 82.35%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

