Hedeker Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Hedeker Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,357 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MMM. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at about $329,919,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 220.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,463,699 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $290,735,000 after buying an additional 1,006,656 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of 3M by 16.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,172,678,000 after buying an additional 832,796 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 8.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,469,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,880,917,000 after buying an additional 750,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 4.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,307,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,042,349,000 after buying an additional 463,290 shares during the last quarter. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.15.

MMM traded up $1.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.89. 16,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,446,351. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. 3M has a 1 year low of $163.38 and a 1 year high of $208.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $178.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.28. The firm has a market cap of $101.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.10%.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

