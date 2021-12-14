HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $147.78.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company.

Get HEICO alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of HEICO by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of HEICO by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,999 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of HEICO by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank grew its position in shares of HEICO by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 11,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of HEICO by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,715 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.04% of the company’s stock.

HEI traded down $3.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.10. 364,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,213. The company has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 68.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.97. HEICO has a 1 year low of $115.57 and a 1 year high of $151.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.