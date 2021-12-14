Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Short Interest Down 71.7% in November

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a drop of 71.7% from the November 15th total of 47,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HEINY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Heineken currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Heineken stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.84. The stock had a trading volume of 53,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,149. Heineken has a fifty-two week low of $48.77 and a fifty-two week high of $61.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.93.

Heineken NV engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through the following segments: Africa, Middle East and Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; Europe; Head Officer and Other or Eliminations. It offers products under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, Mort Subite, Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout and Blind Pig brands.

