Helix Price Reaches $14,124.81 on Exchanges (HLIX)

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded 394,991,521.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. Helix has a total market capitalization of $520.09 billion and $135,583.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helix coin can now be bought for approximately $14,124.81 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Helix has traded 308,707,023% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Helix alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 402,463,170.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,673,070.86 or 0.00000476 BTC.

CashHand (CHND) traded up 28,899,829,881.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13,010,507.99 or 0.00003699 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 485,049,649.8% against the dollar and now trades at $649,199.50 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 22,037,749,289.1% against the dollar and now trades at $940.07 or 0.00000000 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 5,033,171,099.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,071,065.67 or 0.00000589 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded 12,884,719,042.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18,350.87 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 499,195,733.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381,733.84 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 361,817,922.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,192,419.13 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 411,191,188.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77,817.19 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 356,451,731.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71,060.72 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Helix

Helix (CRYPTO:HLIX) is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 36,821,028 coins. The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Helix is helix-crypto.com . The official message board for Helix is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin . Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Helix Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Helix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.