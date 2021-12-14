Hellenic Coin One Day Trading Volume Hits $68,787.00 (HNC)

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. Hellenic Coin has a market cap of $256.95 million and $68,787.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hellenic Coin coin can currently be purchased for $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Hellenic Coin has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $151.28 or 0.00311391 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007144 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000489 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Coin Profile

Hellenic Coin (HNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Hellenic Coin is medium.com/@helleniccoin . The official website for Hellenic Coin is www.helleniccoin.com . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Buying and Selling Hellenic Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hellenic Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hellenic Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

