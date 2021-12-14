HelloGold Tops 24-Hour Volume of $261.00 (HGT)

HelloGold (CURRENCY:HGT) traded 35.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 14th. In the last week, HelloGold has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. HelloGold has a total market capitalization of $233,532.39 and $261.00 worth of HelloGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HelloGold coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 12,534,397,643.4% against the dollar and now trades at $125,357,039.76 or 0.00035640 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9,196,949,726.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,812,497.29 or 0.00013878 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12,554,911,327.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,224,205,388.81 or 0.00632364 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 18,086,073,345.4% against the dollar and now trades at $567,215,759.72 or 0.00161265 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 21,948,897,538.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $855,996,887.97 or 0.00243369 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 8,688,343,494% against the dollar and now trades at $86,401,270.05 or 0.00024565 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14,963,279,000.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,570,828,935.94 or 0.01583843 BTC.

Loopring (LRC) traded up 20,512,736,220.9% against the dollar and now trades at $427,776,755.29 or 0.00121621 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 18,876,019,741.2% against the dollar and now trades at $112,407,487.20 or 0.00031959 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 23,419,240,519.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,205,135,659.16 or 0.01764182 BTC.

About HelloGold

HelloGold (HGT) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 25th, 2017. HelloGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 263,034,654 coins. HelloGold’s official website is www.hgfoundation.io . HelloGold’s official Twitter account is @myhellogold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HelloGold is /r/HelloGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HelloGold is medium.com/hellogold

According to CryptoCompare, “HelloGold is a start-up that creates simple and accessible gold products for everyone, providing access to gold as a form of savings, loan collateral and remittance (value transfer). Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, HelloGold built the world’s first Shariah compliant gold digital application that changes the way you buy and sell gold. The Hello Gold foundation (HGF) is an organisation that was setup byu HelloGold to serve two primary objectives: Accelerate the use of blockchain technology for use by the mass marketExpand the availability of products that help the underserved and unbanked in emerging markets to have better and more affordable access to simple financial products beyond cash; i.e. providing the ability to diversify savings and better preserve wealth”

Buying and Selling HelloGold

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HelloGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HelloGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HelloGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

