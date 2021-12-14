Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) SVP Sells $173,559.24 in Stock

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 7,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $173,559.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of HP traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.32. The stock had a trading volume of 81,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,646. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $36.26.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 26.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $343.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.79%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.01.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 359.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 356.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.