Helmet.insure Tops 1-Day Volume of $251,920.00 (HELMET)

Helmet.insure (CURRENCY:HELMET) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 14th. One Helmet.insure coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000222 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Helmet.insure has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. Helmet.insure has a total market cap of $4.51 million and approximately $251,920.00 worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00054147 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,797.98 or 0.07914092 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.66 or 0.00076385 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,986.46 or 0.99992533 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00052799 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002619 BTC.

About Helmet.insure

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,394,697 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

Helmet.insure Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helmet.insure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helmet.insure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helmet.insure using one of the exchanges listed above.

