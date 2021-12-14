Helpico (HELP) Hits Market Capitalization of $385.44

Helpico (CURRENCY:HELP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. Helpico has a total market capitalization of $385.44 and approximately $2.00 worth of Helpico was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Helpico has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. One Helpico coin can now be purchased for $0.0163 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00054210 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,798.30 or 0.07915506 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00076459 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,989.27 or 1.00007797 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00052627 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Helpico’s total supply is 5,008,576 coins and its circulating supply is 23,628 coins. Helpico’s official Twitter account is @Helpico_Coin . Helpico’s official website is www.helpico.io

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helpico directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helpico should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helpico using one of the exchanges listed above.

