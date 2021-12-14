Hexavest Inc. Decreases Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Hexavest Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,649 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $3,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Virginia VA purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 267,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,979,000 after purchasing an additional 7,678 shares during the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 143.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 55,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 32,767 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 17,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 6,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 227,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares during the last quarter. 40.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HRL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.60.

HRL stock opened at $47.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.03. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $40.48 and a twelve month high of $50.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.77.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.04%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

