Hexavest Inc. Increases Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 257.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,796 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 151.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 224 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $360.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.07.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total value of $143,510,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total value of $3,266,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 518,000 shares of company stock worth $168,733,340. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $281.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $274.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.63. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $115.67 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $704.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.37.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 4.93%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

