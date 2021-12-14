Hexavest Inc. Lowers Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Hexavest Inc. trimmed its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,204 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 8.2% during the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 5,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 1.4% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 203,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,387,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Westwood Management Corp IL boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 25.3% during the third quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 63,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,451,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Simmons Bank boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 1.5% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 10,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 2.5% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 8,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total transaction of $551,232.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total value of $452,859.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,051 shares of company stock worth $31,507,939 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eaton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. HSBC cut Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.88.

Eaton stock opened at $169.70 on Tuesday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $113.79 and a 1-year high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $67.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.35.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.03%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

