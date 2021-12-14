Hexavest Inc. Sells 10,268 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Hexavest Inc. reduced its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,755 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 10,268 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 711,021 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $47,937,000 after buying an additional 11,161 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,027,888 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $69,299,000 after purchasing an additional 235,271 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 475,740 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $32,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 154,976 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $10,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Finally, Scott Investment Partners LLP boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Scott Investment Partners LLP now owns 82,500 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TJX. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.72.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $73.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.57. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.15 and a 12-month high of $76.94.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

