Hexavest Inc. Sells 8,198 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Hexavest Inc. cut its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,198 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $5,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 1.2% during the third quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 0.7% during the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 1.2% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 1.9% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 0.5% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 32,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $568,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $2,842,528.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,449 shares of company stock valued at $3,710,322 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SYY opened at $73.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.04. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a PE ratio of 55.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.36.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The company had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.43%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.43.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

