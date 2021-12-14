Hexavest Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Hexavest Inc. trimmed its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,736 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 9,292 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the second quarter worth $1,754,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 12.5% in the third quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 45,975 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,096 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 5.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 462,548 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,416,000 after acquiring an additional 25,767 shares in the last quarter. Wafra Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 12.2% in the second quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 40,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 3.4% in the third quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 228,077 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,589,000 after acquiring an additional 7,444 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MDT shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Medtronic from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Medtronic from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Medtronic from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.91.

NYSE:MDT opened at $112.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $105.02 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.62%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

