Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.82

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.82 and last traded at $9.82, with a volume of 12772 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.08.

A number of brokerages have commented on HLMN. Colliers Securities began coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hillman Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. CJS Securities began coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Hillman Solutions from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.99.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $364.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.20 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Hillman Solutions Corp will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hillman Solutions news, insider Scott Ride sold 38,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total transaction of $423,984.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 46.65% of the company’s stock.

About Hillman Solutions

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

