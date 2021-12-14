HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:HOT) Shares Down 2.6%

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:HOT) fell 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €66.98 ($75.26) and last traded at €67.08 ($75.37). 97,453 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €68.88 ($77.39).

A number of research firms have commented on HOT. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.50 ($82.58) price objective on shares of HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Nord/LB set a €70.00 ($78.65) price objective on shares of HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is €69.59 and its 200-day moving average price is €68.16.

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft operates as an engineering-led infrastructure company worldwide. The company operates through HOCHTIEF Americas, HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific, HOCHTIEF Europe, and Abertis Investment divisions. The HOCHTIEF Americas division provides building and transportation infrastructure construction services primarily in the United States and Canada.

