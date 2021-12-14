Hord (HORD) One Day Volume Tops $201,772.00

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 14th. During the last seven days, Hord has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. Hord has a market cap of $11.55 million and $201,772.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hord coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000292 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00053997 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,837.80 or 0.07926532 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,328.05 or 0.99816000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.67 or 0.00075736 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00052498 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Hord Coin Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,681,828 coins.

Hord Coin Trading

