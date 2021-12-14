Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Lifted to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HST. Argus raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

NASDAQ HST traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.07. 5,282,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,769,324. Host Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $13.16 and a fifty-two week high of $19.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of -28.19 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 12.04, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.71.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.31). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% in the third quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 1,139,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,608,000 after purchasing an additional 13,675 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 272.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 4,644,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396,568 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,738,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,717,000 after acquiring an additional 16,176 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 30.7% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,880,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,706,000 after acquiring an additional 441,505 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

