Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of Hostelworld Group plc (LON:HSW) were up 1.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 71 ($0.94) and last traded at GBX 70 ($0.93). Approximately 2,387,702 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 717% from the average daily volume of 292,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 69 ($0.91).

The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £81.42 million and a P/E ratio of -1.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 72.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 87.40.

About Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW)

Hostelworld Group plc operates an online hostel booking platform worldwide. The company offers software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. It operates through its Hostelworld brand. The company also provides business information consulting and marketing planning services; and marketing, and research and development services.

