Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $48.93

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $48.93 and last traded at $48.93, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howden Joinery Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.7373 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th.

About Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY)

Howden Joinery Group Plc is engaged in the sale of kitchens and joinery products to local builders and trade professionals. It also involves in the manufacture, sourcing and distribution of these products. The company was founded by Matthew Ingle in October 1995 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

