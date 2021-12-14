Howdoo (UDOO) Market Capitalization Tops $2.36 Million

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. One Howdoo coin can currently be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Howdoo has traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar. Howdoo has a total market cap of $2.36 million and approximately $34,860.00 worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Howdoo alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004204 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00037912 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.97 or 0.00197894 BTC.

Howdoo Profile

Howdoo (CRYPTO:UDOO) is a coin. Howdoo’s total supply is 837,843,489 coins and its circulating supply is 458,808,469 coins. The official website for Howdoo is howdoo.io . The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Howdoo’s official message board is medium.com/howdoo . Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

Buying and Selling Howdoo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Howdoo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Howdoo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Howdoo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Howdoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Howdoo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.