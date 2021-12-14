HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $182.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HOYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

OTCMKTS:HOCPY opened at $156.65 on Tuesday. HOYA has a 1-year low of $109.02 and a 1-year high of $179.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.91 billion, a PE ratio of 41.12 and a beta of 0.39.

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. HOYA had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 24.37%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that HOYA will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HOYA Company Profile

HOYA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of imaging products, electronics, and medical-related equipment. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology, Life Care, and Others. The Information Technology segment develops, sells and produces input and output (I/O) device related products for the information & communications sector, including imaging, modern digital information and communications technology related products.

