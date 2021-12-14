HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $182.00.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HOYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th.
OTCMKTS:HOCPY opened at $156.65 on Tuesday. HOYA has a 1-year low of $109.02 and a 1-year high of $179.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.91 billion, a PE ratio of 41.12 and a beta of 0.39.
HOYA Company Profile
HOYA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of imaging products, electronics, and medical-related equipment. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology, Life Care, and Others. The Information Technology segment develops, sells and produces input and output (I/O) device related products for the information & communications sector, including imaging, modern digital information and communications technology related products.
