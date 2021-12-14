Huabao International (OTCMKTS:HUIHY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $127.28

Shares of Huabao International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HUIHY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $127.28 and last traded at $127.28, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $127.28.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.12.

About Huabao International (OTCMKTS:HUIHY)

Huabao International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, researches, develops, produces, distributes, and sells flavors and fragrances, aroma and tobacco raw materials, and condiment products primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Flavours and Fragrances, Tobacco Raw Materials, Aroma Raw Materials, and Condiment.

