Hush Trading 2,624.2% Higher This Week (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 3,009.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 14th. During the last seven days, Hush has traded up 2,624.2% against the US dollar. One Hush coin can now be bought for approximately $1.82 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hush has a total market cap of $18.93 million and $1,950.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 13,210.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,809.64 or 0.00353487 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 58% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.21 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.64 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2,914.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.55 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3,146.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2,711% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 3,195.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Hush

HUSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official website is myhush.org . Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Buying and Selling Hush

