Hxro Price Tops $0.47 on Exchanges (HXRO)

Hxro (CURRENCY:HXRO) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 14th. Hxro has a total market capitalization of $183.49 million and $387,863.00 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hxro coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Hxro has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hxro alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003913 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00038229 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.21 or 0.00201129 BTC.

Hxro Profile

Hxro (HXRO) is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,908,434 coins. Hxro’s official website is www.hxro.io . Hxro’s official Twitter account is @RealHxro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hxro is medium.com/@hxromedia

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO. “

Hxro Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hxro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hxro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hxro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hxro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hxro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.