Ï„Bitcoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $501.00 (Î¤BTC)

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $8,585.95 or 0.17896250 BTC on exchanges. Ï„Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.66 million and approximately $501.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ï„Bitcoin has traded 12% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00054214 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,794.89 or 0.07909932 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,977.25 or 1.00002096 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.48 or 0.00076038 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00052500 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002621 BTC.

About Ï„Bitcoin

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Buying and Selling Ï„Bitcoin

