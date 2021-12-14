Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of Icade SA (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) fell 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $76.00 and last traded at $76.00. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.76.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CDMGF. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Icade in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Icade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Icade has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.18.

Get Icade alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.45.

As an investor and a developer, Icade is an integrated real estate player that designs innovative real estate products and services adapted to new urban lifestyles and habits. By placing corporate social responsibility and innovation at the core of its strategy, Icade is closely involved with stakeholders and users in the citiesÂlocal authorities and communities, companies and employees, institutions and associationsÂ As an office and healthcare property investor (portfolio value of Â11.6bn as of 06/30/2020 on a proportionate consolidation basis) and as a property developer (2019 economic revenues of nearly Â1bn), Icade has been able to reinvent the real estate business and foster the emergence of tomorrow's greener, smarter and more responsible cities.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Icade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.