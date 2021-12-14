Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $49.39

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $49.39 and last traded at $49.43, with a volume of 15501 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Get Icahn Enterprises alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 7.41 and a current ratio of 7.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 277.78 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.88.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a return on equity of 0.25% and a net margin of 0.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.14) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.18%. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,444.44%.

In other Icahn Enterprises news, Director A B. Krongard acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 90.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEP. Icahn Carl C grew its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 7.2% in the second quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 237,645,770 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,068,140,000 after buying an additional 15,896,308 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Icahn Enterprises by 232.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 605,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,249,000 after purchasing an additional 423,605 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Icahn Enterprises during the third quarter worth $2,817,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Icahn Enterprises by 94.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 32,019 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Icahn Enterprises by 36.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 28,640 shares during the period. 22.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:IEP)

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following business ten segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Railcar, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, Railcar and Mining. The Investment segment is comprises of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

See Also: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Icahn Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icahn Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.