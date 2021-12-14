Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.60.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ICHR. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Ichor from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Ichor from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

In other Ichor news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $594,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc Haugen bought 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.21 per share, for a total transaction of $30,126.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,500 shares of company stock worth $1,149,120 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICHR. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Ichor during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Ichor in the third quarter worth $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Ichor in the second quarter worth $59,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Ichor by 571.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ichor in the third quarter worth $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICHR traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.81. The stock had a trading volume of 190,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 2.18. Ichor has a 1-year low of $29.55 and a 1-year high of $63.42.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Ichor had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 6.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ichor will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

