Iconic Token (ICNQ) Trading Down 4.9% Over Last 7 Days

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. One Iconic Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000578 BTC on popular exchanges. Iconic Token has a total market cap of $2.76 million and approximately $9,129.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Iconic Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00053967 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,816.59 or 0.07938581 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,103.14 or 1.00055465 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00076012 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00052466 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Iconic Token Coin Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,925,573 coins. Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding . Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab

Buying and Selling Iconic Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconic Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Iconic Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Iconic Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Iconic Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.