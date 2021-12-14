IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Shares Purchased by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 115.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,336 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $7,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 61,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in IHS Markit by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,507,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $731,079,000 after purchasing an additional 190,020 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 19.2% during the second quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 1,062,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,707,000 after purchasing an additional 171,043 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in IHS Markit by 387.8% during the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,172,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,104,000 after purchasing an additional 932,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 7.1% in the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 46,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

INFO opened at $134.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.55 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.44. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52 week low of $83.26 and a 52 week high of $135.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

