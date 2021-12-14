IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Hits New 52-Week High at $49.46

IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $49.46 and last traded at $49.46, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.46.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IMIAY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IMI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.45.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

